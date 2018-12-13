SARASOTA — At least Sarasota County commissioners will not endure the dreaded dot exercise when they meet in the second and final day of their annual retreat Friday.
In years past, to settle upon their final priorities for the next budget year, commissioners were handed up to 10 sticky dots which they were asked to place next to those issues, listed on large sheets of paper, they deemed most important.
Those items receiving the most dots where then compiled as their priorities.
This year, there will be no dots.
Instead, facilitator Lyle Sumek will build upon the vision commissioners agreed to a week ago to set up their action agenda for 2019. That agenda will be the focus of county staff as they prepare the 2019 budget.
Familiar topics commissioners have discussed over the past year such as affordable housing, jail diversion, economic development will likely find a place in those priorities as county leaders continue to grapple with these vexing problems.
Sarasota County Area Transit, the county’s bus system, is also a possible topic for inclusion in the priorities due to its drain on the county’s finances. Commissioners are also considering possible privatization of the system, a topic that will come up for discussion early next year.
Given the ongoing crisis with red tide, water quality, mentioned by several speakers who addressed commissioners a week ago, is also likely to gain traction this year.
In past years, commissioners have allotted only one day for their retreat, but this year, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis made some departures from this practice.
The major change was the addition of a facilitator to lead the discussions, which focused first last week on a 15-year vision for the county before delving into the nitty-gritty details to achieve that vision.
Lewis hired Sumek, a consultant who works with local governments in team building, strategic planning and goal setting, to lead the discussions with commissioners.
County residents will not be able to watch the meeting live as Access Sarasota TV will not be broadcasting it.
The retreat begins at 8 a.m. Friday in the Extension Building at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. The retreat will not be aired live by Access Sarasota TV.
An agenda for the retreat is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
