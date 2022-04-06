Christina Jackson, left, won the pack-and-play crib at the North Port Social Services annual community baby shower. The event featured several vendors providing resources for new parents. Erin Elsenheimer, administrative services specialist, right, hands off the prize.
Mirka Roth of North Port won the grand prize stroller donated by the Kiwanis Club of North Port representing the Children's Community Clothing Closet. The free event for new moms featured several gift baskets and other prizes including information on local services for newborns to pre-kindergarten classes.
From left: Shannon Ramirez and her son Logan, 8, a Kingsway Elementary School student in Port Charlotte, check out the Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast table with Serena Dotson, who is 7 months pregnant and her mom Tracy Price.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Alexis Gray, 7, a Toledo Blade Elementary School student, gets her face painted by Suzy Kalin of Pixie Painting in Sarasota.
