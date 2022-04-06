NORTH PORT - About 70 families attended the recent Community Baby Shower & Pre-School Expo at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.

The event sponsored by North Port Social Services and local service providers and nonprofits, was for pregnant women, new moms, families with infants and young children up to the age of 4.

There were several exhibitors, who also donated a prizes suitable for pregnant women or toddlers.

