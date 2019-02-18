NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is seeking input from residents as officials put together its budget.
“An important part of designing a budget for the city is getting feedback from the community and finding out what our residents want,” the city said in a news release. “We’re bringing back a process from a few years ago by hosting Community Conversations.”
The first one takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Toledo Blade Elementary School, 1201 Geranium Ave. Officials said it will be a roundtable-style discussion “to get as much feedback as possible.”
A second Community Conversation takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at SCF-Venice, at the Sarah H. Pappas Professional Development Center, Building 800, Room 801, Selby Room. 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.