ISLANDWALK — For Joe Wyatt, the ultimate goal is having community emergency response teams throughout Sarasota County.
Wyatt knows he needs to start closer to home and build his team in IslandWalk and the West Villages. CERT, which is the Community Emergency Response Team, relies on volunteers in the hours after an emergency or a disaster strikes in an area.
Volunteers are trained in basic search and rescue, response, first aid, communications and other disaster response skills. IslandWalk’s team has 90 members, and of those 42 are trained, but only about 20 of those are year-round residents.
This is the second time CERT has applied for the neighborhood grant, which last time helped the group purchase a generator and some tents.
The grants are offered through Sarasota County and require communities to meet criteria in order to receive money.
One criteria is safety, and grant money needs to be used equip neighborhoods with knowledge or tools to prevent, prepare for, confront, or respond to incidences of crime, danger or disaster, according to the Sarasota County website.
“(The) application is just being started,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt added the group hopes to have the application in by early June.
“Money is beneficial to help with the supplies and getting the materials,” Wyatt said.
He added that outfitting someone after completing the course costs about $200. The cost includes their backpack, the manuals, and other essential equipment.
The money also goes to the program, to get things for the group. Wyatt said that while the group gets some help from the fire department for training scenarios, things like backboards, first aid supplies and more come from the group’s pocket.
“This grant money will help us grow and expand,” Wyatt said.
Money for the group mainly comes through fundraising, but it’s not enough for all the supplies needed, and for the continued effort to grow.
Wyatt has been working on outreach and community engagement, but it’s been hard. But Wyatt said the engagement has helped Gran Paradiso’s CERT grow.
Wyatt wants to do the same with the other communities, especially as they continue to grow in the coming years.
He said one thing he wants to do is talk to West Villages Improvement District Chairman Marty Black to try and get more people on board.
“When we started working with Gran Paradiso, it was two people, and it’s expanded to 25 to 30 people since Jan. 1,” Wyatt said.
He wants to see that occur across the West Villages, into North Port and ideally countywide.
Wyatt had 18 people trained in March in IslandWalk, and another eight are training currently.
“The field is fertile,” Wyatt said.
The money from the grant will help continue the growth, since the county and city cannot provide financial help to the group. Though they do provide a valuable resource and help with training.
On June 13, the city of North Port will help stage a mass causality drill with IslandWalk CERT, which will help with team building and training for how to respond to incidents.
To learn more about IslandWalk CERT visit www.iwcert.org or contact Joseph Wyatt at jtwyatt@comcast.net or call him at 856-981-8509.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.