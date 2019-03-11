NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is hosting its next Community Yard Sale next weekend.
The event, which occurs several times a year — and more often during season — takes place from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the City Center Green in front of City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd., according to a news release from the city.
The admission is free for those wanting to shop during the event.
Anyone who wants to sell items needs to contact the North Port Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-7275 or reserve the space online at https://rectrac.cityofnorthport.com/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html
The cost to sell is $10 per space “which is the size of a parking space,” the city states. “Tables are available for rent at an additional $5 per table. All tables must be reserved.”
