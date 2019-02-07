NORTH PORT — In Florida, February is just as good a time as any to do some spring cleaning or some early summer shopping.
The city is again hosting its occasional Community Yard Sale — the next one slated from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at City Center Green at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
“This is a great opportunity for a seasonal clean, to socialize with your neighbors, and to make a few extra dollars,” the city said in a news release. “Not to mention, you just might find a special item and/or deal.”
It is free for people wanting to browse.
For people wanting to use it as an opportunity to sell, a fee of $10 per space is required — and must be reserved in advance. Tables are for rent for an extra $5, the city said.
Those who haven’t set up for Saturday will have another opportunity in March to sell off their wares. Another Community Yard Sale is slated for March 16. Registration for sells for that date begin 30 days before the sale.
For more information, contact North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275.
