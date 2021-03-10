NORTH PORT — With four events going on simultaneously Saturday at North Port City Hall and surrounding facilities, city leaders have issued a traffic plan to relieve congestion in the area.
The events include the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's 35th annual Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to noon at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
There is also the big Vendor & Craft Fair put on by the Local Ladies Social Network from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the City Center Front Green.
Also Saturday morning, city officials will swear in newly elected North Port City Commission Alice White. The ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. in the second floor of City Hall.
Those planning to attend the Expo, the craft fair or the swearing-in ceremony are asked to enter from Sumter Boulevard via City Center Boulevard. Please follow the road through the roundabout, turn left onto Kramer Way and park in front of the George Mullen Activity Center or in the east parking lot next to City Hall.
Meanwhile, the city's Public Works Department is having a Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are a resident with materials to drop off, please enter from Sumter Boulevard via City Hall Boulevard and follow the traffic through the roundabout before turning into the west parking lot in between City Hall and the Police Department. After crews collect your items, please follow traffic to turn right onto City Hall Boulevard and exit onto Sumter.
Please note the city will close North Main Street on Saturday morning for the safety of pedestrians attending the Vendor & Craft Fair on the City Center Front Green.
For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com.
