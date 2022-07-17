North Port candidate forum
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a North Port City Commission candidate forum Thursday, July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Commissioner Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed.
Sports courts closed
The sport courts at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and Tringali Park in Englewood will be closed July 20-22. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beach playground construction
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public beginning Aug. 1 for replacement. The playground is anticipated to reopen Sept. 2.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups is open for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-7275 or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
Business bowling tourney
The Corporate Bowling Challenge Tournament teams are sought. The tourney is organized as a fundraiser by 2022 Leadership North Port. It takes place 1 to 4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The tournament consists of three games with entertainment, raffles and more. The cost is $250 per team of four players. For more information, call Tricia Bramble at 347-292-1810 or Dale Abbot at 941-661-0089.
NP Back to School Bash
The North Port Young Professionals Back to School Bash is noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. It includes entertainment and food trucks. The event continues from 7 to 10 p.m. with the No Filter Band. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
Englewood Back to School Bash
The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Meet the city manager
North Port Forward has a Meet & Mingle series with a presentation from North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Light refreshments available. Registration is required at www.northportforward.com/events. For more information, call 941-888-0134.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and games followed by an ice cream party. The fee is $3 per person. Register at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is 6 to 8 p.m. Sept 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Registration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-7275.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port needs volunteer drivers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. For more information, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is now open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
