NORTH PORT — It won’t be the longest walk in the city.
The South Sarasota County Council of the Blind will hold its annual National White Cane Safety Day walk on Wednesday, Oct. 16 along Tamiami Trail in the city.
It will be the first time the walk is held in North Port. In the past, the group has held annual walks to benefit those with sight challenges in Venice and Englewood.
“This year is new for us in North Port,” Tom Hanson of the local group, said. “We expect about 45 walkers and more walkers, blind and sighted, are welcome.”
Among those walking this year is North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, who said he will walk blindfolded “to experience the challenges the blind endure,” Hanson said. A volunteer will guide Garrison.
The walk will take place on the new walking trail on the north side of Tamiami Trail. It will begin at noon in front of the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, and go about two blocks North Port Boulevard. When they return to the starting line, the group will have lunch at the restaurant.
“If anyone want to join us, we just ask that they pay $20 toward the cost of the lunch,” Hanson said.
The group is currently seeking other city dignitaries to join the walk, blindfolded or not.
