North Port report: Reemployment Assistance Application easier to obtain

NORTH PORT — In order to assist the community, the city of North Port, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, and faith-based organizations in the city are making access to the Reemployment Assistance Application easier to obtain.
By providing hard copies, as well as links to an electronic, writable PDF version of the form, the goal is making the process easier.
Hard copies of the Reemployment Assistance Application can be obtained at these city locations: Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way; in a designated stand outside the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard; at PostNet, 1121 W Price Boulevard; and at New Hope Community Church, 5600 South Biscayne Dr. during their food pantry disbursement, available Mondays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m.
Reemployment Assistance — also called reemployment assistance insurance — provides temporary wage replacement benefits to qualified individuals out of work through no fault of their own.
To obtain more information about the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Services, visit: http://www.floridajobs.org/Reemployment-Assistance-Service-Center/reemployment-assistance/claimants/rapaperapplication
Additionally, FedEx Office has partnered with the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to print applications and send them out every day for overnight delivery. The closet location to North Port is the FedEx Office in Venice, 1506 Venice Bypass S. Picking up hard copy forms locally, take them directly to the FedEx Office location in Venice for overnight delivery. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with shipments going out at approximately 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about Reemployment Assistance benefits and how to apply, visit DEO’s mobile-friendly site at covid19.floridajobs.org.
