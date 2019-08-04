Staff Report
NORTH PORT — The North Port Fire Rescue and Police Departments battled it out on June 16 and ... everyone won.
The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive competition between the city’s fire and the police department resulted in 334 pints of blood being donated by and on behalf of the two departments.
“The blood donated helped save 1,000 lives,” said Joan Leonard, volunteer coordinator for the Suncoast Blood Bank. “We are deeply thankful,” she said.
North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said the competition between the two departments is a win for everyone. Police won this year, 188 to 146 donations.
“Sure, there is rivalry,” he said. “But the bottom line is that 334 pints of blood were received by the blood bank, which helps us all.”
Nevertheless, Taylor said, the police team gets to keep the blood drive trophy this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.