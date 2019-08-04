Boots and Badges Blood Drive

Members of the North Port Police Department hoist up the Boots and Badges Blood Drive competition trophy after they kept it this year.

NORTH PORT — The North Port Fire Rescue and Police Departments battled it out on June 16 and ... everyone won.

The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive competition between the city’s fire and the police department resulted in 334 pints of blood being donated by and on behalf of the two departments.

“The blood donated helped save 1,000 lives,” said Joan Leonard, volunteer coordinator for the Suncoast Blood Bank. “We are deeply thankful,” she said.

North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said the competition between the two departments is a win for everyone. Police won this year, 188 to 146 donations.

“Sure, there is rivalry,” he said. “But the bottom line is that 334 pints of blood were received by the blood bank, which helps us all.”

Nevertheless, Taylor said, the police team gets to keep the blood drive trophy this year.

