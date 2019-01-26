NORTH PORT — Three years after taking over, the head coach for the North Port High School Competitive Cheer team is watching as the team goes from rebuilding to fully built.
It’s going to nationals next month.
Tiffany Brantley said the first year was a rebuilding year and this year it’s just increased in talent, hard work and doing whatever it takes.
“This team is like my second family,” junior Jordyn Ruh said. “We argue like a family and love each other like a family. At the end of the day we all have the same goal: to be state champions.”
On Jan. 11, the team placed first for their division at the Florida High School Athletic Association competition.
“It’s extraordinary what happens when we come together as a team. The power we have is truly unstoppable. I am blessed with a great team with great coaches that have such a passionate heart for this sport,” said Emalee West, 16.
Nicole Donaldson, 16, who has been cheering since she was 9, said the team has achieved a goal of placing first place at a FSHAA Regional competition.
“I have always dreamed about going to the Nationals in Disney but never got a chance to but it’s amazing that I am finally going to achieve a goal I’ve had for a very long time,” Donaldson said.
Brantley said the only way to qualify for Nationals is to place at the Tampa Competition.
“It’s nerve racking”, Brantley said.
The team took third — good enough for the invite to UCA National Competition at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports next month.
The team has also hosted a few fundraisers and are welcoming any funds to help them get to the Nationals.
They recently had a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s and started a Tervis Tumblr fundraiser.
Funds can also be given to the Athletic Boosters club. Signify the funds are for Competition Cheer, not just cheerleading.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my team when we hit that mat and fight,” said Abby Messeroux, 18, who’s been on the team for two years.
Jacob Bartlett, 17, said he never imagined being on a cheer team but now that he is, it’s one of the best decisions he has made.
“We’re always bringing each other up. This will be the first state competition team North Port has ever seen and I am very proud to be a part of it,” Bartlett said.
