NORTH PORT — The 32nd season of North Port’s Concert Band will consist of guest conductors from the region.
It marks the first season without recently retired conductor Dennis Silkedakken.
“Dennis made each concert more than an evening of music, he made it more into a show — we had overheard projections, soloists, took care of stage lighting, had a lot of special effects, and people just love it,” said Joan Skowyra, the band’s past president.
Skowyra, who plays keyboards for the band, said it should be a great season. She is excited to see how the band works with one another and reacts to each conductor.
Skowyra has been involved with the band 13 years. It is a family affair: her husband, who is the treasurer, plays the French horn in the band.
There are about 90 people in the band and it pretty much fills the stage at North Port Performing Arts Center.
“We worked hard through the years with our board and with the musicians which are an all-volunteer band, and we wanted to increase the attendance, so we had a survey done to find out what the audience was looking for,” she said. “It went from a minimal audience to full houses, and the band has had a great success.”
Last year, about a dozen high school students played in the band — developing a different dynamic in the group. The older and younger learned from one another, Skowyra said.
“We have people from all walks of life,” Skowyra said.
Lynn Cleary, the concert band’s current president, said with all the talented directors on the podium this season, their concerts will be amazing.
Recruited by members of the board to come in as president, Cleary plays in the percussion section and has played bass guitar and trombone in other seasons. She had been secretary and said that it felt right to rejoin the board.
“I knew there was a lot to be done with our director retiring and I have always liked a challenge,” Cleary said.
The band performs at North Port Performing Arts Center at the North Port High School and needs percussion section musicians and could use some trombones. The band also gives scholarships.
The season begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 with Associate Director Bob Miller directing “God Bless the U.S.A.” — a tribute to American armed forces.
If interested in joining the band, call Lynn Cleary. More information is on the band’s website at www.northportconcertband.org.
Tickets are available online or at the box office between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at 6400 W. Price Blvd., on the North Port High School campus.
