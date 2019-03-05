The coordinating committee of Ukrainian American Clubs and Organizations of North Port and vicinity, known as “Hromadskyi Komitet” is sponsoring and inviting all to a concert of Ukrainian music in honor of Taras Shevchenko, Ukrainian poet, writer, artist, public and political figure, as well as folklorist and ethnographer, national prophet and revolutionary.
The concert will take place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
The stars of the concert will be guests from Europe: Natalia Pasichnyk, pianist of the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm, Sweden, and Olha Pasichnyk, soloist of the Warsaw Opera, in Warsaw, Poland.
Tickets at $20 should be ordered from Lrsia Popel at (941) 745-1587. The tickets will be $25 at the door.
Taras Shevchenko was born a serf March 9, 1814 in a poor Ukrainian village in Kyiv Gubernia. Orphaned at the age of 12, he grew up in poverty and misery.
Because of his outgoing and friendly personality as well as his artistic talents he was able to make friends, some rich and powerful, who bought his freedom from his master, He died in St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 10, 1861, while professor of The Royal Academy of Arts.
Because he was a vocal critic of the oppressive Russian Tsarist regime, especially as it treated Ukraine and Ukrainians, he was arrested numerous times, and had to spend 10 years sentenced to serve in the Russian military with a special restriction written personally by Tsar “forbidden to paint and write.”
St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, known as “Oseredok” (the center) in Ukrainian, will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 12. The meeting will be held at 4100 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
The administration is requesting members to pay all dues ($25 per person) prior to the meeting.
The agenda of the meeting will include the reports of various committees, of the board members, and the president, discussions of the reports, including the financial report, and approvals.
The yesterday’s monthly membership meeting of the North Port Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America-- UNWLA- known as “Soyuz Ukrayinok” (Union of Ukrainian Ladies), headed by Alexandra (Lesia) Popel of Englewood was preceded by a Requiem Divine Liturgy for the repose of souls of all departed members of the Branch celebrated by Rev, Vasyl Petriv, pastor of Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church.
This annual service included also prayers for my beloved deceased wife Katrusia, a longtime active member of the organization, including memberships in governing bodies, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 83.
