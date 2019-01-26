NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies youth football organization has started conditioning for youths wanting to play football.
The conditioning program helps youths get ready for the Huskies’ spring season. The conditioning will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Huskies’ football field on Price Avenue across from North Port High School.
Practices are scheduled to begin Feb. 18 for the spring season. The schedules and date for the start of the season are still to be worked out, according to Huskies athletic director Kevin Palmer.
“When the season starts, we’ll probably have five or six games,” Palmer said. “Some of the teams we’ll play will be from our league (Manasota Youth Football Conference), but we might schedule some teams outside of that.”
There is a $100 fee for each youth who plays football. There isn’t any fee for someone wanting to be a cheerleader.
Youths wanting to sign up for the spring season can go on line to www.northporthuskies.com. The spring season probably will end in mid or late May.
Most of the spring players also will play in the Huskies’ fall season, which has more games and will lead to a conference playoffs, followed by regional and national playoffs. The 2014 Huskies 14-year-old and under team won the conference and regional championships and finished third in the national tournament in Orange County.
