NORTH PORT — The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announced it has succeeded in raising $1.5 million to conserve 5,777 acres of land in North Port, now known as the Orange Hammock Ranch.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will buy the former McCall Ranch in the next few days using Conservation Foundation’s $1.5 million, raised with the community’s help, along with $19.5 million from the Florida Forever fund. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will manage the property as a Wildlife Management Area.
The parcel is north of Interstate 75, within the North Port. It's been known as the Myakka Ranchlands and was called Isles of Athena when the city annexed it in 2000.
Its purchase as preservation land by the state of Florida will connect the RV Griffin Preserve with the Longino Preserve through about six miles of shared boundaries. The ranch will increase the 120,000-acre buffer surrounding the Myakka River and strengthen the connection between the Myakka and Peace Rivers.
John Thaxton, a former Sarasota County commissioner and environmentalist, called the ranch a "keystone piece" in the preservation of land between the Peace and Myakka rivers.
“I am thrilled and delighted to see this acquisition go through,” Thaxton said in February, after the Florida Cabinet voted to move ahead with the purchase. “It is the single most environmentally sensitive piece in private ownership. This will increase greatly the value of all the properties purchased in the region.”
The property is also nearly pristine, according to the foundation's website, conservationfoundation.com, "with natural areas in better condition than many public lands. Over 200 wetlands are intermixed with pine flatwood, globally-imperiled dry prairie and other native habitat. Given this location and exceptional natural condition, the conservation of Orange Hammock Ranch will have sweeping benefits for regional connectivity, water quality, public recreation and wildlife habitat. This vast land is home to quail, indigo snake and the Florida black bear."
Because the property will be connected with 120,000 acres of protected land, it can be viable habitat for Florida panther, the site states.
“We are thrilled at the outpouring of generosity from foundations and donors with gifts of all sizes,” said Christine Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “Saving land as significant as Orange Hammock Ranch is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This success means protection for our drinking water, habitat for wildlife, and public open space for all to explore and enjoy.”
