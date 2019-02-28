SARASOTA — With his contract negotiated and now approved, Rick Elbrecht is set to become the next Sarasota County attorney April 1.
As one of their last items of business Tuesday, the Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved the contract with Elbrecht negotiated on their behalf by Commission Chairman Charles Hines.
“We went back and forth,” Hines said, adding the agreement was an at will contract. “I think we have a very fair agreement.”
Under the contract, Elbrecht will receive a base salary of $223,000 that he requested, which Hines said was comparable to that of other county attorneys with the same level of experience and background.
Commenting that the negotiations appeared to be a smooth process, Commissioner Alan Maio said, “This is a compliment to this board and administration how we handled this and other big, important things.”
“It’s an honor and I greatly appreciate it,” Elbrecht said following the vote, adding that he appreciated the commission’s confidence in selecting him. “I’m looking forward to this and I’m very excited.”
Nothing current County Attorney Steve DeMarsh’s long tenure in the position, Elbrecht said it would be “tough to fill those shoes.”
He added that DeMarsh had assembled a very talented staff in the office of the county attorney and under his leadership aimed to provide the same high quality of service to commissioners.
Commissioners had selected Elbrecht to serve as their next county attorney at their last meeting in January and directed Hines to begin negotiations on the contract with him.
The need to appoint a new county attorney happened with DeMarsh announced in early January his intention to retire March 31, after serving as the county attorney since 2004.
Commissioners indicated in January they wanted to act quickly in selecting their next legal advisor while DeMarsh was still there to ensure a smooth transition.
Elbrecht, who has been with the county attorney’s office since June 2005, has been involved in several high-profile litigation efforts on behalf of the county over the years. He is a board-certified trial attorney according to his biography, and holds the highest possible rating from Martindale Hubbell, the premier rating service for attorneys.
