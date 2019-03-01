VENICE — With 23 days left until the opening of CoolToday Park, Sarasota County Commissioners along with Charlotte County Commissioners received an update on the facility.
On Thursday, during the joint meeting at the Robert L. Anderson Building in Venice, the commission heard from Carolyn Eastwood, capital projects director for Sarasota County.
Eastwood said the park is 90 percent done, with the public plaza and several other small projects being completed ahead of opening.
CoolToday Park is the new Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, who will play their last game of the spring training season on March 24 at the park. In 2020, the park will open for a full training season.
Groundbreaking for the park happened in 2017 and construction began shortly after. Construction teams have worked around the clock to get the site finalized.
The entire facility will open in April with full-time year round Braves staff arriving at the park. Events are planned for the week before, and includes an open house on March 23.
While the Braves will only play one game this season, the idea is to have the park year round to host a variety of activities and events open to the public.
Eastwood said that seating and lighting were already in place. The public plaza is adjacent to the front of the park and would serve as a place for the community to host things like farmer’s markets and other events.
The installation of ceiling, lighting, plumbing fixtures are also being finalized in the clubhouse, while much of the food service equipment at both the stadium and clubhouse is either installed or being finalized.
Following Eastwood’s presentation, Charlotte County Commission Chair Ken Doherty celebrated the park — saying it was outstanding.
Doherty had questions about the soccer fields located adjacent to the parking lot.
Doherty wanted to know if the fields would be open to public use and if there was an agreement with the city of North Port Parks and Recreation Department.
Sarasota County Chair Charles Hines said it was a big component of the agreement and the plan was to have the park open year round.
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said the park looked fantastic and understood why they waited until the last game to play at the park.
Constance did question the roads around the ballpark and how they could accommodate the traffic coming in and out of the ballpark. Constance was worried that the roads in and out of the park could not accommodate the traffic.
The park sits at the end of West Villages Parkway and Playmore Drive behind State College of Florida and the IslandWalk community — Playmore Drive opened in late January for public.
Eastwood said West Villages Parkway was a four-lane road all the way out of the park and across Tamiami Trail pass the State College of Florida. Playmore is the only two lane road around the ballpark currently.
Constance replied that the park and the area around it has been well planned.
CoolToday Park will host the final game of the Atlanta Braves spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. on March 24.
For more information on the park visit www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.