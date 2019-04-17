NORTH PORT — CoolToday Park, home of Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves, is hosting a job fair today.
The new facility is setting up a flurry of events this spring and summer with new concerts announced Tuesday afternoon.
Among the events are a concert series — the first one to coincide with the April 20 grand opening of the Tomahawk Tiki Bar.
The show on April 20 will be brought by The Tams, a legendary R&B group from Atlanta.
The Tomahawk Tiki Bar will have a full bar, food menu and “unobstructed views of the 80-foot by 40 foot high-definition video display for watching all of your favorite sporting events in a beach-themed atmosphere.”
On April 25, the first Summer Movie Nights is set to take place at the park and they will continue every second and fourth Thursday of the month. The first movie set is “Field of Dreams” with the event beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The job fair today runs from 4-6 p.m to work for the event staff, with the press entry door as the entrance for those interested. They are seeking people to work as bartenders, grounds crew, servers and cooks. CoolToday Stadium is located at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.