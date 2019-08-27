Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Tonight’s the night for North Port’s Emanne Beasha, who will be singing in the quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent” live from Los Angeles.
The North Port community will be watching it from CoolToday Park along West Villages Parkway, at the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Emanne, 10, received a Golden Buzzer award from celebrity guest judge Jay Leno to push her through to the next round.
A free watch party tonight at CoolToday Park at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway looks to be a large gathering for the local talent. It opens at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of entertainment before we watch her compete live from Los Angeles.
This level of “AGT” brings out audience votes as a big role into who moves on. It starts as soon as the show ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday. On Wednesday night, everyone will find out if EB moves onto the semifinals.
Voting takes place either via the AGT official app or by going online to www.nbc.com/agtvote or, if you have an Xfinity X1 remote, by saying “vote for AGT.”
