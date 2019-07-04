CoolToday Park continues to host a variety of events this summer. Along with movies and days hosting children where they can play on the field, it is set to host the North Port Freedom Festival today. The event begins at 4 p.m. at the park, located at 18800 West Villages Parkway in North Port. Fireworks begin about 9 p.m.

