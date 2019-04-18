WEST VILLAGES — While the excitement of the first Atlanta Braves game has passed, CoolToday Park won’t sit shuttered until next season.
This Saturday, the park will officially open its Tomahawk Tiki Bar. The eatery, which sits along the third base line is one of the features that will be open through the year.
Those visiting the bar can enjoy a drink or dinner with a backdrop of the baseball field.
The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday, and includes live music starting at 7 p.m. by The Tams.
The weekend will also kick off the upcoming concert series at the park, other bands have not been announced yet.
Ahead of the opening of the tiki bar, Saturday, CoolToday Park will also host the first coffee and cars event.
The coffee and cars event is a casual event for car enthusiasts to gather, display their cars and chat. There is no entry fee or contest, just a casual event for fans, according to CoolToday’s Facebook page.
Coffee, light snacks and cool drinks will be available for purchase during the meet up. The event begins at 8 a.m. and goes until the opening of the tiki bar at 11 a.m.
Saturday’s opening is the first of several events that begin this month and go into May. On April 25, movies in the park begins with the baseball classic “Field of Dreams.”
Movies at the park will be shown the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
Concessions will be open for those coming to the film to enjoy, according to CoolToday Park’s Facebook page.
Tickets to attend the film are $5 per person, and free for Beach Club members. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the box office at the park or calling 941-413-5000.
In May, the park will host its first play day in the park. Play day in the park invites families to play on the field and enjoy an afternoon in the park.
Tickets are also on sale for the May 25 presentation of the Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops, which includes a fireworks presentation. The Venice Symphony will also include guest soloist U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall Wright of the Army Field Band.
Prices for the Venice Symphony at the park range between $15 and $75 and are available for purchase through www.venicesymphony.org.
While these will be the first community events on April 5 and 12 the park hosted the first Mizuno Invitational between North Port and Venice High School baseball teams.
CoolToday Park is located at 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port.
The Tomahawk Tiki Bar will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner.
To keep up with all the latest information at the park visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
