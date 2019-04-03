NORTH PORT — The next two Fridays will feature North Port High School and Venice High School facing off at CoolToday Park.
The first Mizuno Invitational will be played at CoolToday Park between the Bobcats and the Indians baseball teams.
Mizuno sports brand holds tournaments around the country for a variety of sports, age and skill levels.
According to Sarasota County Schools Athletics Director James Slaton, the Braves helped set up the tournament.
“The Braves got the ball rolling,” Slaton said.
The games serve as two home games for each team. This Friday will be North Port’s home game and on April 12 Venice will play their home game.
Slaton called it a “great opportunity to showcase the facility.”
This is the first time in his memory that teams have gotten to use a spring training facility. Slaton said in the past, Sarasota High School’s team used Ed Smith Stadium, where the Orioles train.
“For us, this is new,” he said. “It’s a chance that high school teams don’t get.”
He said it’s also a chance for the community and not just the kids to check out CoolToday Park.
On Friday, the game will be the first event to be held at the park following spring training.
Slaton thinks the game will be competitive and a lot of fun for the community as well as the teams. Slayton added he hopes that the district can continue the partnership.
Following the two games, the park will start a variety of fan events.
On April 20, the park will host the grand opening of the Tomahawk Tiki Bar.
The Tomahawk Tiki Bar is one of the features that was slated to be open all year. The bar will officially open at 4 p.m. on April 20 and will feature live music from The Tams.
Also on April 20, the first West Villages coffee and car show will take place.
The plaza in front of the park is to serve as a place for the community to meet and host a variety of events.
Atlanta Braves Vice President of Florida Operations Mike Dunn said the plaza could be used for a variety of events through the year.
On April 25, movie nights at the park will start the at the ballpark. Movie nights start at 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month.
The first film according to Dunn will be a baseball film, but the Braves have not said which film will play.
May is just as busy at the park with the first play day in the park happening May 5.
The play day in the park, according to Dunn, opens the field to families to run the bases, play catch and just enjoy the park.
Play days in the park will be held on the first Sunday of every month.
The month of May caps off with the Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks.
The Venice Symphony will play at 7:30 pm. on May 25.
As for the school district, Slayton is looking forward to this game and hopes the community is as well.
“If you’re a fan it’s a great chance,” Slaton said.
Tickets are $5 for baseline seats, $10 for home plate seating and $15 for terrace seating, proceeds from the tickets go to benefit the individual schools. Parking is $5
First pitch is at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. and parking lot opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the Mizuno Invitational are on sale and can be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port, or by calling 941-413-5000.
Tickets can also be purchased at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Boulevard, North Port, or Venice High School, 1 Indian Avenue, Venice.
To keep up with CoolToday Park follow the park on Facebook www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
