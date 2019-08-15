WEST VILLAGES — North Port residents can gather together and watch as one of their own continues her journey on a popular NBC show.
The quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent," which features North Port resident Emanne Beasha, will be broadcast on Aug. 27 at CoolToday Park in North Port's West Villages.
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility will host a watch party for the 10-year-old opera singer the night she starts the live performances in Los Angeles for the popular NBC show.
Emanne, who is known as EB, was given the Golden Buzzer on Aug. 7.
The Golden Buzzer guaranteed her a spot in the live shows, which began Tuesday.
Her performance is set for Aug. 27, with the results broadcast Aug. 28.
Viewers will have the chance to vote for performers during the quarterfinals.
Emanne's performance will be streamed on the the 80-by-40-foot scoreboard. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and the streaming begins at 8 p.m., according to a release from CoolToday Park.
The event is free, and concessions will be open and available for purchase by those who attend.
Emanne has received rave reviews from judges during her time on "America's Got Talent," and during the Golden Buzzer episode, comedian and former "Tonight Show" show Jay Leno commended her.
“I feel like I’m a witness to something extremely special,” Leno said. “And at some point in my career, people will say, ‘What do you remember most?’ I remember hitting the Golden Buzzer.'”
In his after-performance interview on “America’s Got Talent’s” official Twitter, Leno said “it’s a talent that comes maybe once a decade.”
Emanne has been celebrated locally. Grandmother Dianne Ruffel told the Sun she has heard nothing but positive things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.