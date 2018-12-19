NORTH PORT - An arrest was made Wednesday in the killing of Port Charlotte resident Tyren A. Kinard, whose body was found in North Port on Sept. 8.
Juan Salazar-Diaz, 21, of Punta Gorda, faces charges of second degree murder, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting death of Kinard, 21.
"Diligent investigative work, along with DNA evidence, played a major role in this case," North Port Police said in a news release. "Even without the victim’s cellphone, detectives were able to verify the last number called by the victim was to Salazar."
Salazar lives about a quarter-mile from where Kinard's car was discovered a few days later.
"The vehicle had two gunshot holes in the driver-side door. DNA evidence was found on multiple items," investigators said in the news release. "These items were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for DNA and latent fingerprint analysis. The evidence came back with positive results indicating Salazar."
Kinard, on social media, occasionally went by the name Londonn Moore. It led an effort by authorities to reach out to the LGBTQ community to track down what may have led to Kinard's death.
“I’m very proud and thankful for everyone who has contributed to this case," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in the news release. "From road patrol and crime scene technicians to state agencies, neighboring agencies, and of course our detectives. They’ve all spent long hours making this investigation a top priority. We’ve worked hard and will continue to insure justice is served for our victim and their family.”
Garrison also said Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue contributed greatly to the investigation.
The department said the investigation continues into the killing even after the arrest of Salazar-Diaz.
"We have been thorough and patient to ensure justice is served for Tyren, his family, and friends," the news release states. "It is possible that others may have been involved or know more about this case. If you have any additional information, you are urged to contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or cmaki@northportpd.com."
A full story will appear in the Thursday editions of the Sun.
