VENICE - An Englewood woman is facing charges after being witnessed "aggressively handling several young children" at a daycare in Venice where she worked.
Jamie Smithmyer, 27, faces a charge of child abuse.
"Deputies were first alerted to the incident Tuesday when a parent at a daycare facility in Venice witnessed a teacher through video surveillance, aggressively handle three toddlers," according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The department said Smithmyer remained in jail Friday afternoon and has been fired from the daycare.
"Thankfully, the victims suffered no major injuries," it said.
A complete story will be in Saturday's Sun.
- This story has been updated to note her residence is Englewood, not Punta Gorda.
