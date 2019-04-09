NORTH PORT — The 19-year-old driver smelled of alcohol and struggled with field sobriety tests following Saturday’s wreck that killed a North Port teen, according to the probable cause affidavit
Stephanie G. Evrard, of the 17400 block of Reaper Avenue in Port Charlotte, was given the physical tests after being cleared by medical professionals at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in North Port early Saturday.
She is being charged with DUI-manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury.
“The Defendant had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath,” the probable cause affidavit released Monday stated. “The Defendant had poor balance and dilated pupils.”
Evrard was driving a Toyota SUV on Joe Wood Circle in rural North Port when the vehicle crashed and rolled over about 2:30 a.m. The probable cause affidavit states that following the wreck, an off-duty nurse was found attempting CPR on a 17-year-old North Port High School junior who would later be pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenager had been ejected from the vehicle during the wreck and it then rolled over her.
Three other victims are being treated for injuries from the crash; a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. No updates on their condition were available from North Port Police because of privacy laws.
The teenagers are not being identified to the media due to Marsy’s Law, a new constitutional amendment in Florida that forbids the naming of victims in crimes unless OK’d by next of kin.
There were 13 people “in the vehicle, on top of the vehicle or hanging from the vehicle when the crash occurred,” the affidavit states.
The tests on Evrard were conducted in the predawn hours of Saturday as she wore a hospital gown and cowboy boots outside the emergency room.
Much of the field sobriety testing showed her losing balance on walking and turning exercises and “swaying” during the “balance, alphabet or counting” exercise, police stated.
A section discussing her answers to standard testing is redacted, including questions about her drinking that day and: “If you could turn back the clock and change any of you(r) decisions tonight/today, what would you change?”
Evrard remained in the Sarasota County Jail on a $71,000 bond. Evrard has an arraignment May 10.
