NORTH PORT - A North Port man remains in jail after allegedly sending a threatening email to a person who had a permanent restraining order against him.
Thomas A. Dingley, 44, of the 8000 block of Osbert Avenue was charged with sending written threats to kill.
The victim, whose information is redacted, is identified as a woman.
The threat took place May 9, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's probably cause affidavit.
The affidavit notes Dingley and the victim have a agreement which allows only a specific topic via email, although that topic is also redacted.
On May 9, Dingley sent an email that said: "You know I have a smoking gun I can use to attack you," the affidavit states.
She reported the email to her attorney, who directed her to report it to law enforcement.
"(Victim) said that she feared for her personal safety and feels very threatened," the affidavit states.
Dingley has had several run-ins with the law since April 2018, including pleading no contest to threatening a judge and violating a protective order in domestic violence cases.
Authorities investigating him on a different case discovered what they charged were threats to a judge in jail phone calls and social media postings.
An investigator called Dingley "obsessed" with 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Donna Padar Berlin, writing on a Facebook post that she is a "baby killer" who doesn't believe anyone has a right to due process, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During a recorded phone call, he referred to Berlin, saying: "The next time I see her it will be through iron sights ... that's how much I hate, how p---ed off I am in here. My blood is boiling."
The probable cause affidavit in that case notes iron sights are used as a sighting devise "to assist in the aiming of a device such as a firearm."
Dingley is in Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
