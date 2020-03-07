NORTH PORT — North Port Police officials are investigating a shooting death that has closed down Interstate 75 southbound through the city.
The shooting took place about 3:45 a.m. between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, according to information released early Saturday.
"Officers responded to the interstate regarding a subject which had been shot while driving south in that area," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor stated. "The victim died at the scene just south of the Toledo Blade exit."
Taylor said it is believed to be an "isolated incident."
At 8:30 a.m., he said the interstate remained shut down southbound between Sumter Boulevard and King’s Highway in Charlotte County.
He said investigators are searching that area for evidence.
Anyone with information is urged to call North Port Detective Chris Clark at 941-429-7349.
The victim is not from North Port but his identity has not been disclosed pending next of kin notification.
No other information was immediately available.
"Traffic traveling south can use U.S. 41 as an alternate route in the area," Taylor said. "There will be significant impacts to area roadways in the city as interstate traffic is rerouted. The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 remain open. Avoid area or expect delays. FHP is assisting with this investigation and travel."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.