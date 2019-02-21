NORTH PORT — The investigation started more than a year ago.
A Sarasota County detective received a tip that child pornography was being downloaded and viewed at a home in the 3400 block of Rockman Street in North Port.
The area is sparsely populated with modest homes near Ponce de Leon Boulevard, south of Interstate 75.
In November, 2018, Detective James Klay obtained a search warrant for the house after observing it for several months.
On Nov. 8, 2018, he, along with others, entered the home and removed electronic devices from the residence.
He apprehended Luis Alberto Garcia-Gonzalez, who later admitted that he had been downloading and viewing child pornography at the residence, according to authorities.
Garcia-Gonzalez, a Cuban-born native, was arrested on two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of transmitting child pornography.
A forensic extermination of a cellphone owned by Garcia-Gonzalez revealed at least 20 videos that contained child pornography. In total, he has been charged with 20 counts of second degree child pornography. His bond is set at $10,000 per count.
He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.
In his arrest record, he lists his occupation as a health care provider with with Allied Pro Health Care.
His trial date is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.