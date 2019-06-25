Staff Report
SARASOTA — A Lakewood Ranch man was arrested after he allegedly provided counseling services to sexual abuse victims without a license, according to Sarasota Police detectives.
Phillip Stutzman, 43, faces three felony charges of unlicensed practice of a health care professional.
Three women told authorities that Stutzman, who went by the alias Dr. Phillip Nikao, was providing services under false pretenses, misrepresentations and without a license between October 2016 and January 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit, he ran Creating Masterminds in Sarasota, taking clients from throughout the region since at least 2016.
“Based on research, he has no higher education and unlikely even a GED,” according to authorities. “He provides services ranging from coaching to sexual abuse and trauma (counseling), with no such training.”
On his website, he claims he grew up in an Amish home which “set the stage for Nikao’s life-journey, experiencing early in life the difficulty and pain of ‘breaking out,’ yet the reward and joy of life transformation.”
The website claims he’s traveled internationally and shared the stage with the like of Zig Ziglar, Rudy Guliani and Margaret Thatcher.
Stutzman claimed to have a master’s degree in neuroscience and a doctorate in psychology that he earned online.
He was also accused of treating individuals with weight and anxiety issues, according to a news release sent by the Sarasota Police Department.
The probable cause affidavit notes Stutzman would tell at least one client about his own sexual encounters, purchased for her a sex toy and invited her to a Miami conference.
Another woman allegedly informed Stutzman she was suicidal and having suicidal thoughts. He did not inform anyone about the situation.
Detectives contacted Florida Department of Health investigators, who confirmed there were no valid licenses for Stutzman or the last name, Nikao.
Detectives also contacted the online university where Stutzman claimed he earned his degrees, and learned the degrees were false, according to the release.
Stutzman was arrested June 20 and has bonded out of jail.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092.
To leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, contact 941-366-TIPS or www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
