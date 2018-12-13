VENICE — A 26-year-old Venice-area man was arrested Friday for aggravated child abuse of a child.
William White, of the 900 block of Acadia Road, in South Venice, was arrested after a school nurse alerted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office of the child’s injuries.
The victim went to a school nurse office to ask for a bandage. That’s when the nurse noticed the injuries, according to reports.
A child protection team interviewed the victim who said he was “whooped” after coming home with a bad report card.
The victim stated being “whooped” was being hit with a wooden paddle multiple times.
The student was examined by investigators who found excessive bruising and injuries to his legs, buttocks, lower back and arms.
Reports show this was indicative of child abuse.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted other interviews — including a witness who said that she, along with White, disciplined the child for the report card.
The witness stated the child received the “whoopings” where they were hit on the buttocks with a small wooden paddle four or five times.
The witness was told by the deputies the injuries could not have been formed by the actions described.
The witness eventually said she believed the victim had been struck more aggressively and more times than usual.
White was then interviewed by deputies.
According to investigators, he admitted to using the wooden paddle to discipline the victim. White initially expressed disbelief in the severity of the injuries, reports show.
He admitted he used more force than usual, investigators said. They said he also stated during this incident of discipline he became angry and stated that things got out of control.
White was arrested for aggravated abuse of a child and no bond has been set. As of Wednesday, White remains in custody.
