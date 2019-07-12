By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
BOCA GRANDE — A Boca Grande man was arrested on July 3 for failure to report sales taxes on three Sarasota Jimmy John’s restaurants and two in Pinellas County.
Henry Weber, 63, of the 700 block of South Harbor Drive, Boca Grande, was arrested after he failed to report taxes for the five businesses, according to arrest reports.
Weber failed to report taxes between December 2016 and June 2018, authorities said.
Florida Department of Revenue reports state Weber said he was aware that he needed to file the taxes for all three LLC’s in Sarasota County, but did not.
Weber told investigators the money from the sales taxes at the Sarasota businesses were used to pay to keep the businesses open.
In a statement to investigators Weber said “I’m trying to sell a location to pay the sales tax.”
Reports show that the Department of Revenue made several attempts to contact Weber and collect the owed taxes during the delinquent period.
Reports show that investigators interviewed the human resource and operations manager at all the businesses. The manager told investigators that sales taxes were automatically collected through the point of sales system.
From there the taxes collected went to her and then Weber, who made the final decision of what was reported. All of the evidence collected showed that Weber was the only one authorized in the bank statements and to issue checks on behalf of the businesses.
Here is what was collected and reported:
• Reports show that Gulf Coast JJ’s Sarasota, collected $27,957.44 in taxes between June 2017 and April 2018, but only reported $12,380.45 of those taxes.
• Gulf Coast JJ’s Bee Ridge collected $23,988.43 in taxes between July 2017 and April 2018, but only reported $7,869.07 in taxes.
• Weber’s final business, Gulf Coast JJ’s UTC, collected $29,379.03 between June 2017 through April 2018, but only reported $7,319.08 in taxes.
In total all three businesses collected $93,705.35 in sales taxes between June 2017 and April 2018.
Through the investigation, Weber maintained he was the only authorized to make decisions for the businesses, and understood that not filing sales taxes was against the law.
Weber was arrested on July 3 for larceny for failure to remit taxes under $100,000 but over $20,000 and for direct information of capias theft of state funds for Pinellas County.
Weber bonded out of Sarasota County Jail on a $75,000 on July 4.
