By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
staff writer
SARASOTA — An Arcadia man was arrested after authorities reportedly stopped him with 170 grams of methamphetamine along Interstate 75.
Juan Martinez, 37, of the 800 block of S. Orange Avenue, Arcadia, was arrested Tuesday after authorities found methamphetamine, two guns, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Reports show Martinez was stopped just south of Bee Ridge Road on I-75 after authorities spotted the vehicle with the license plate light out.
Authorities ran the tag and found that the tag did not belong the vehicle.
When deputies reached the vehicle, Martinez’s hands were shaking. Reports state it was difficult for Martinez to answer simple questions, and authorities removed him from the vehicle.
A check revealed Martinez’s license was suspended in December 2018.
Martinez told deputies he didn’t know his license was suspended, and that it should have been taken care after he was released from prison. Reports show Martinez was not eligible for a hardship license until a year after his suspension, and had been made aware of it after his release.
Authorities then asked Martinez about the plates on the vehicle and he stated he and his girlfriend had bought the car like that and the tag came with it. When asked if he had re-registered the vehicle in his name, he said, “not to his knowledge.”
A search of the vehicle uncovered 170 grams of methamphetamine. Reports show that authorities also found a black Sig Sauer P220 and a black and silver .177 caliber pistol in the trunk.
The Sig Saur was found under a cloth bag on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle. Authorities also found a bag containing a white crystal substance. Martinez also had a scale and approximately 100 unused plastic baggies.
Upon searching the trunk of the vehicle authorities found the second pistol in a backpack along with more unused plastic baggies. Authorities also found 30 rounds of ammunition, 11 .45 caliber rounds were loaded into the Sig Sauer, six .177 caliber rounds in the revolver, and 12 mixed 45 caliber and .177 caliber rounds were found loose in the backpack.
Authorities also discovered a small amount of marijuana in the green cloth bag, and two glass pipes in a cup koozie.
Martinez told authorities he was not aware of any of narcotics or firearms in the vehicle and maintained he had just purchased the vehicle a few days ago. Martinez is a convicted felon and it’s illegal for him to posses weapons or ammunition. Reports show Martinez has total of nine felony convictions.
Martinez was arrested for armed trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of narcotic equipment, attaching an unassigned tag and driving with a suspended license.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Martinez remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
