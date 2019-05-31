OSPREY — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a woman at an Osprey-area home Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The victim’s injuries were described as severe, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office praised its officers for working through the “tough” investigation.
Jordan N. Ask, 30, of the 100 block of Revolution Way in Osprey, is in Sarasota County Jail with a bond of more than $250,000 for the alleged crimes.
Ask is a real estate agent who has worked throughout the region.
According to a probable cause affidavit from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Ask was with the victim — with whom he had enough of a relationship that she had a key to his home — at a bar where they were in a “verbal argument.”
The victim would later go to Ask’s residence.
“The argument turned physical when the defendant punched the victim in the face multiple times, knocking her to the ground,” the affidavit states. “The defendant stomped on the victim’s head, neck, stomach and strangled her, which impeded her regular breathing.”
According to investigators, “over several hours, the physical altercation progressed.”
Ask allegedly demanded sex and threatened her physically again; the victim agreed “in fear of being hit again.”
The victim attempted to leave, but he allegedly grabbed her again, ripping a purse. The victim, according to authorities, “sustained injuries ... throughout the majority of her body.”
“The victim had swelling to her face and mouth. The victim also had two black eyes and marks around her neck,” the report states. “Bruising was present on the victim’s legs and arms. Bruising was also present on the victim’s forearm, which was consistent with being punched while she tried to cover her head.”
She was initially treated at Venice Regional Hospital but then transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault kit to be performed.
Investigators took Ask into custody at a home in the 2000 block of Calusa Lakes Boulevard in Nokomis. He denied any physical assault and said he did have consensual sex with the victim.
One investigator “observed swelling to his left hand which is consistent with blunt trauma caused by punching a hard object.”
Ask is facing charges of sexual assault: sexual battery by a person 18 years or older on a person 18 years or older with a bond of $100,000 along with charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment: adult; battery: domestic battery by strangulation; and battery: touch or strike (domestic). The bonds for the battery counts are $25,000 each while the kidnapping charge comes with a bond of $100,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office praised its investigators in a social media post mentioning the case Friday night.
“Working in law enforcement is tough. It takes grit, hard work and for many of us, a callused mind; especially when it comes to crimes that involve victims,” the sheriff’s office said, referring to the Ask allegations. “While few cases are ‘easy’ to work, some are certainly harder than others. That’s why we are giving kudos to our detectives who worked a difficult investigation and saw it through until the end.”
Ask is a real estate agent who has worked throughout Sarasota County and Charlotte County, including North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.