PUNTA GORDA - A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday on child pornography and sexual battery charges after law enforcement found images of children engaged in sexual acts on his phone during an unrelated investigation, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Michael Bossen Mayans, 33, allegedly had seven images on his phone depicting underage nude children.
At least one photograph depicted a child performing a sexual act on the Bossen Mayans, who was identified by a tattoo on his abdomen.
Two different victims were involved, one 12 another younger than 12, according to an arrest affidavit.
Bossen Mayans was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, one count of using a child in a sexual performance, one count of capital sexual battery, and one count of sexual assault by a familial or custodial authority.
After his arrest, his bond was revoked on a prior traffic case.
He was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail on Friday.
The investigation that led to law enforcement taking Bossen Mayans’ phone is still active, and no further information is available, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck.
Since March, at least a dozen men have been charged on a variety of child pornography crimes in the region.
In late July, a sting called Operation Intercept VI arrested another 25 men in Sarasota County on charges of using a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act.
The four-day sting brought charges for area men along with others from as far away as Jacksonville and Lake Worth — including a Navy chief petty officer who was slated to go on deployment that same week.
The suspects in that sting, according to the news release, responded to internet-based ads along with online apps and social media sites “to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations. One of the suspects rode a three-wheel bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine and another brought with him two firearms and several narcotics.”
During a news conference following the operation, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight urged parents to be watchful of apps and social media that their children may be using, including: Meetme, Grindr, Skout, Whatsapp, TikTok, Badoo, Bumble, Snapchat, Kik, Live.Me, Holla, Whisper, Ask.FM, Calculator% and Hot or Not.
