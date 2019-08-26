NORTH PORT — Traffic homicide detectives with North Port Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on Grandview Drive late Friday night.
Responding to a report at 11 p.m. of a man lying in the 2700 block of Grandview Drive, authorities discovered the victim of a motorized scooter wreck down on the street.
He was airlifted to the trauma unit of Sarasota Hospital and initially listed in critical condition.
James P. Reese, 49, a North Port resident, died Monday, according to authorities.
Investigators determined he was riding on a motorized scooter along Grandview near Haberland Boulevard and Panacea Boulevard when he hit a legally parked car.
"He was ejected and struck the roadway, suffering critical injuries," the North Port Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Authorities said the investigation into the wreck continues.
