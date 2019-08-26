North Port Police Car

NORTH PORT — Traffic homicide detectives with North Port Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on Grandview Drive late Friday night.

Responding to a report at 11 p.m. of a man lying in the 2700 block of Grandview Drive, authorities discovered the victim of a motorized scooter wreck down on the street. 

He was airlifted to the trauma unit of Sarasota Hospital and initially listed in critical condition.

James P. Reese, 49, a North Port resident, died Monday, according to authorities. 

Investigators determined he was riding on a motorized scooter along Grandview near Haberland Boulevard and Panacea Boulevard when he hit a legally parked car.

"He was ejected and struck the roadway, suffering critical injuries," the North Port Police Department said in a news release Monday. 

Authorities said the investigation into the wreck continues. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments