SARASOTA - A Nokomis man allegedly trying to flee authorities jumped in a lake - and then had to be rescued since, he later told officials, he can't swim.
The rescue was caught on camera by Sarasota County Sheriff's Aviation Unit at about 11 a.m. Friday.
Richard Garay, 18, faces charges of obstruction for the allegation.
The incident began Friday when deputies were investigating "suspicious activity" near Burnt Branch Circle and Greystone Lane in Sarasota.
"When deputies arrived, they made contact with Richard Garay who was entering a van parked alongside the road," a news release states. "As deputies attempted to talk to Garay, he quickly fled and jumped into a nearby lake."
The aviation unit video captured images of Garay swimming to the middle of the lake and then struggling to stay afloat, the release said.
The news release said he later admitted he couldn't swim.
“The safety of our citizens is a priority, regardless of circumstance,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in the news release. “These deputies acted quickly and selflessly to render aid to someone who has a complete disregard for law enforcement. Unfortunately incidents like this happen all too often but this is what we train for.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation officer notes how close Garay was to drowning.
"As the defendant got about halfway across the lake, he began to loose strength and could no longer swim. He then went underwater and did not resurface," the report states.
Another sheriff's officer jumped into the water to rescue Garay. The officer, Capt. J. Walsh "brought him back to the shoreline. The defendant was then placed on his side to expel the water he had ingested."
He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Later, in the hospital, he told officers he jumped in the lake because of warrants against him.
"He said he knew he couldn't swim but thought he could get away," the report states.
He was wanted on three juvenile pickup orders from May of 2018 for failure to appear on burglary, leaving the scene of an accident and grand theft charges.
Along with obstruction without violence, he faces a new charge of contempt of court for his outstanding warrants and remains in Sarasota County Jail.
