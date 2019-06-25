By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
VENICE — A Venice resident has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography following a Friday raid, authorities said.
William Brian Slider, 57, was charged and jailed in the Sarasota County Jail following the 11 a.m. raid by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, assisted by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A probable cause affidavit remained unavailable Monday night, with officials saying it might not be released until Wednesday.
Slider, who lists his occupation as “insurance,” was at his home in the 200 block of Altair Road when the raid took place.
A review of evidence confiscated at the home resulted in 20 counts of child pornography, according to authorities.
The charges were enhanced to a second-degree felony based on the content of the images.
Slider was released on bail on Sunday.
