NORTH PORT - A North Port man was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked people in a North Port home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Frank Jefferson Jr., 34, faces multiple charges including aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, domestic battery and two counts of property damage valued at $1,000 or more.
Police responded to a North Port residence at around 8 p.m. after receiving a report about an incident involving domestic battery and criminal mischief.
The location of the residence has been redacted from an arrest report obtained from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Jefferson damage two vehicles that belonged to different victims inside the residence, according to the report. He threw bricks, a metal table frame, and glass from the table at one, while striking the other with what seemed to be a metal item from the table, according to the report.
He also punched a hole in the front window of the home. Jefferson then cut a victim's ear with glass from the table as they were walking back inside the home, the report shows.
The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Emergency Room in North Port for their injuries. According to the arrest report, the victim required stitches.
Jefferson then picked up a small, black handle knife and threatened a victim, the report states. He also made threats to kill everyone in the home when he got out of jail, the report shows.
When authorities first arrived at the residence, they found Jefferson in the driveway, bleeding from his face and hands.
Jefferson told police he was assaulted with a machete by someone inside the home, according to the report.
He was later taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be checked for his injury. He did not receive any stitches, but the cuts on his hands were glued by a doctor, the report said.
Jefferson is being held without bail at Sarasota County Jail.
