SARASOTA - A resident of a Sarasota memory care unit has gone missing overnight.
Robert D. Halvorson, 66, left Springwood Nursing Home in the 4600 block of Northgate Court sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
"Mr. Halvorson has chronic medical problems and memory problems," the sheriff's office said in a 6 a.m. news release.
In a photo released by the department, he has a beard and wears glasses. He is a white man who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Authorities do not have a current description of clothes he was wearing when he left the facility.
Anyone who makes contact with him or knows his location is urged to call the sheriff's department at 941-861-5800.
