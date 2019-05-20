NORTH PORT — A 36-year-old man is facing sex charges after police said he allegedly molested a child under the age of 12.
Kristopher Tetreault, who lists his address in the 4500 block of Wabasso Avenue in North Port, is facing two charges in sexual battery cases, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office records.
He is incarcerated at the Sarasota County Jail, with a bond set at $100,000.
North Port Police investigators reported a child under the age of 12 said Tetreault committed the molestation several times over the last few months and then threatened the victim if anyone was told.
In a statement to police investigators, the victim was sleeping on a couch when awakened to Tetreault's touching. The child told him "no" and to "stop."
The victim reported that Tetreault said he would "go to jail" and "be killed" by a name redacted in the probable cause affidavit.
"He told (the victim) that everyone would blame (the victim)," according to the affidavit.
Police said there are also several incidents of sexual abuse against Tetreault in Charlotte County from October 2018 that are under investigation.
The North Port incidents are alleged to have taken place at the home on Wabasso Avenue.
Tetreault has a variety of run-ins with authorities in Sarasota County going back a decade for dumping trash and possession of drugs. One drug investigation was dropped while he was fined for another.
