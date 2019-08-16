By SCOTT LAWSON
NOKOMIS — A Venice area man is not helping the Florida Man stereotype, but he is probably adding to its hashtag this week.
His alleged crimes involve two bottles of wine, strewn liquid cheese and a stolen car.
Joseph Valderrama, 23, of the 1000 block of Porpoise Road, South Venice, faces charges of burglary and grand theft of a car.
That vehicle, not stuck in the mud, was found 50 feet from its garage.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “suspicious incident” at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Anchorage Drive in Nokomis.
A woman said Valderrama had rang her doorbell seeking help with a car that was stuck in the mud. The woman told authorities he seemed intoxicated and “did not belong in the neighborhood.”
A responding deputy spoke with Valderrama who said his vehicle was stuck in the yard.
While authorities were speaking to Valderrama about the car-stuck situation, things became a bit more muddy. A man approached officials and claimed a person had broken into his garage and attempted to steal a 2018 Honda Fit.
Ultimately, the Honda was found in a driveway about 50 feet from the garage.
But there was more that authorities learned.
“Further investigation found liquid cheese strewn about the inside of (redacted) garage, an electrical box ripped from the wall of the garage and two bottles of Michael Genet wine missing from the refrigerator,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Discarded aluminum foil from the wine bottles were found on the floor — and also “cheese stains on door handles of the refrigerator and Lexus that were consistent with someone trying to gain access,” the affidavit states.
Keys to the Honda were discovered in the refrigerator.
A bottle of wine was found half-empty along with another bottle found next to the Honda fit.
“While speaking with Valderrama, deputies observed a yellow stain on the left rear shoulder of his shirt, consistent with a cheese stain,” the official Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit states.
Valderrama was read his rights and gave authorities a statement that noted “he was following a friend when (he got) stuck in the ... yard.”
“He stated he had purchased the bottle of wine found in the driveway and it had fallen out of his vehicle at some point,” the affidavit states.
And then the liquid cheese enters the picture.
“Valderrama admitted to going into the (redacted) garage where he slipped and fell on some cheese,” it states. “Valderrama admitted he entered the Honda because the dome light in the vehicle was on and he was trying to turn it off.”
He remains in Sarasota County Jail on Friday on a $10,500 bond.
