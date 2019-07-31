NORTH PORT - A man reportedly pulled a machete on a North Port Police officer, threatening to cut his head off and begging officers to shoot him.
The Monday morning incident in the 4200 block of Acline Avenue off Price and Salford boulevards was apparently ignited Friday when the suspect's license was suspended in traffic court.
At about 7:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the home where a resident said the suspect was "having a mental breakdown" and had walked from the home saying he couldn't bring himself to shoot himself.
Officers were told the suspect hadn't taken medication for several days and had told people he was "already dead inside."
North Port authorities saw the man outside the home and then, as officers were talking to a resident, he walked into the house through a sliding door in the back.
James Crosby, 58, of North Port, immediately launched into a verbal assault against the officers.
"Get out (of) my house," Crosby allegedly yelled, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The investigating officer said Crosby walked into a back bedroom then returned "with a machete raised in his hand," the report states.
"James then took a couple steps towards me stating 'I'll hack your f---ing head off.' At this point I was in fear that James was going to attempt to use the machete on me," the affidavit states. "I unholstered my department issued firearm and pointed it at James."
Crosby didn't comply as the officer ordered him to drop the machete and get on the ground, instead slamming the machete on a table and yelling "get out of my house" before finally dropping the machete.
Then Crosby "started to walk towards me in an aggressive manner continuously yelling 'shoot me,'" the report states.
Another officer fired a Taser 7 at Crosby and he fell to the ground.
As he was handcuffed, he again yelled, allegedly asking officers to shoot him.
"You should have killed me," he told an officer, according to the report.
He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in North Port before being taken to Sarasota County Jail.
Crosby faces a single charge of aggravated assault on a police officer and bonded out Wednesday on a $7,500 bond.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the incident was the first time officers used their new stun gun, called the Taser 7.
"The entire weapon is different than the traditional Taser," he said. "The precision is more accurate."
Garrison said it was a "very tense situation."
The training officers undergo for crisis intervention and use of force assisted in deescalating the Monday incident, he added.
He praised his officers for their reaction to the incident.
"The officers reacted very well," Garrison said Wednesday. "They were presented with a possible life-threatening situation and they choose to use non-lethal force to deescalate the situation and everyone went home safely."
