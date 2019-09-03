NORTH PORT - The North Port Police Department arrested a Fort Myers man who traveled to the city seeking sex with a child, authorities said Tuesday.
Pablo Canul, 51, was snared in "an isolated operation protection our children from online predators," the city said in a social media post.
Canul faces charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, North Port Police said.
He allegedly thought he was communicating online to a North Port child when, in actuality, he was talking to a North Port city detective.
"He then traveled to meet the minor for the purpose of performing sexual acts," the social media post states.
His arrest on Wednesday was followed by his release on Thursday on $26,500 bond.
"Let this be a warning to anyone looking to harm our children," North Port Police said in the social media post. "We are out there and you never know who you are talking to."
It also stated it was a warning for parents.
"These types of people are out there looking for an opportunity," it said.
