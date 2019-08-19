Staff Report
SARASOTA — A man used a Pinterest account to download child pornography and contacted a 15-year-old girl, ultimately enticing her to send sexually explicit photos, authorities said Monday.
The suspect allegedly tried to get her to meet him at a Sarasota County hotel to engage in sex, according to the investigation.
Donald Crebo, 57, of the 8700 block of South Tamiami Trail, had methamphetamine in his wallet and a thumb drive “depicting child pornography” when he was arrested Friday.
Crebo is the latest in a litany of arrests in Sarasota County on allegations of child pornography. Other men have been recently taken into custody after a sting caught them allegedly trying to meet up with underage girls in Sarasota County.
In Crebo’s case, he faces three counts of possession of child pornography and one county of possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested Friday morning at his apartment in Sarasota.
Crebo, who works as a computer technician, also faces a separate charge of lewd or lascivious offenses related to trying to meet the teenage girl.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after Pinterest reported a user had “uploaded two pictures of child pornography to their site,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The investigation was able to link an email and two IP addresses to Crebo, authorities said.
On Friday, as a search warrant was executed, a small baggie was located in his wallet that tested as methamphetamine. The affidavit states Crebo “admitted the narcotics were his and uses methamphetamine and heroin recreationally.”
The affidavit states Crebo admitted to opening a Pinterest account and starting “an online group focusing on pre-teen and teen girls named ‘The First One.’” He allegedly told investigators that, after girls are the age of 20, “gravity takes place” and he loses interest.
It was during this examination that investigators were able to determine Crebo had been talking with a 15-year-old girl and had sought images of her.
Speaking with the victim, she told investigators Crebo “offered to transport her to a hotel and pay her to have sexual intercourse,” the affidavit states. “He also offered her money to touch her buttocks.”
He reportedly admitted to offering her $100 and said he was attracted to the victim “because of her ‘sassiness.’”
Currently, he is in Sarasota County Jail on a bond of $63,000.
Since March, at least a dozen men have been charged on a variety of child pornography crimes in the region.
In late July, a sting called Operation Intercept VI arrested another 25 men in Sarasota County on charges of using a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act.
The four-day sting brought charges for area men along with others from as far away as Jacksonville and Lake Worth — including a Navy chief petty officer who was slated to go on deployment that same week.
The suspects in that sting, according to the news release, responded to internet-based ads along with online apps and social media sites “to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations. One of the suspects rode a three-wheel bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine and another brought with him two firearms and several narcotics.”
During a news conference following the operation, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight urged parents to be watchful of apps and social media that their children may be using, including: Meetme, Grindr, Skout, Whatsapp, TikTok, Badoo, Bumble, Snapchat, Kik, Live.Me, Holla, Whisper, Ask.FM, Calculator% and Hot or Not.
