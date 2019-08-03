NORTH PORT - Authorities are investigating a theft that happened early Saturday morning at a gas station in North Port just off of Interstate 75.
The crime took place just before 4 a.m. at the Circle K at 1060 Plantation Blvd., according to a North Port Police news release.
A worker was cleaning a grill at the gas station when the men came in, according to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor. They ordered him around, Taylor noted, and threatened to shoot the worker if he followed them out of the store - but no weapon was displayed.
The men were described as black and wearing hoodies "pulled tightly over their face," the news release states.
Surveillance footage shows the four wearing red or orange hoodies, with one man wearing a blue hoodie during the crime. A few of them wore black shorts while the others wore black athletic pants.
The four "targeted cartons of cigarettes" and took a small amount of money, authorities said.
Authorities said the suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Kia or Nissan four-door sedan.
"(The) suspects are believed to have driven to Manatee County and committed another robbery at approximately 5 a.m," the news release states, noting the possibility the group is not from the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact North Port Police Detective David Brown at 941-429-7321, or email dbrown@northportpd.com.
