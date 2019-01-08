NORTH PORT — A North Port man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to choke a woman Friday.
Chester Matlock Jr., 44, of the 4300 block of Maraldo Avenue, North Port, was arrested after he attacked a woman who rejected his sexual advances, reports charge.
The victim knew Matlock, but their relationship was not specified in arresting documents.
The victim was found near McKibben Park and told authorities Matlock made advances at her at a home earlier, police said. After she rejected him, he threw her on the bed and hit her with a bleach bottle, according to the investigation.
After hitting her with the bleach bottle, Matlock began to choke her; the victim scratched Matlock and attempted to push him off, the report stated. Matlock then allegedly punched the victim several times in the face.
When Matlock left the room, the victim escaped to the park, police said. Authorities later arrested Matlock.
Matlock was booked into Sarasota County Jail for domestic battery by strangulation on a $10,000 bond. As of Monday afternoon, Matlock remains in custody.
