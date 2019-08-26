PUNTA GORDA - A North Port man was arrested after firing a gun at the vehicle of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Flea Market in Port Charlotte, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to an arrest affidavit, the argument began in North Port near Raintree Drive.
Justin Henson, 20, of the 4300 block of Lanark Avenue, was riding in a truck driven by his girlfriend and was allegedly being chased by her ex-boyfriend and a female witness in another truck.
Henson reportedly fired two rounds from his 20-gauge shotgun into the ground.
Henson and his girlfriend went to Walmart on Murdock Circle, then they met again near the entrance of the Flea Market at 18505 Paulson Drive to meet up with friends.
The victim met up with them there and the two argued again before Henson again took out his gun and fired at the truck, according to the arrest affidavit.
Another friend of Henson's took his guns because he was concerned the situation would escalate, he told the Sheriff's Office.
The friend consented to a search of his Jeep, and officers removed the items belonging to Henson, including a .22 caliber Marlin semi-automatic rifle, a 20-gauge H&R pump action shotgun, a 9mm Ruger LC9 semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm Ruger magazine, a spent 20-gauge shotgun shell, eight 20-gauge shotgun shells, six rounds of 9mm ammunition and a long rifle case.
The victim told investigation he was chasing Henson because he was concerned about the well-being of his ex-girlfriend. They had recently had an argument and Henson fired a gun near her head, the victim told the Sheriff's Office.
When they argued at the flea market, he was leaving when Henson took a handgun from behind his back and pointed it at his truck, he said. He saw a muzzle flash and fled the area in fear he would be shot, according to the affidavit.
Henson was cooperative, willing to show investigators where the shooting occurred, according to the affidavit. Authorities found one spent 9mm round and one 9mm live round which appeared to have been ejected and left on scene.
Henson does not possess a concealed weapon permit. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, discharging a firearm in public, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $19,500 Monday.
The incident in North Port is still an active investigation, according to North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor.
