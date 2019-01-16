NORTH PORT - Authorities released late Tuesday new images from a brazen armed robbery at Domino's Pizza in North Port.
The crime took place late Monday night, according to authorities.
There were two suspects in the armed robbery - where the duo held three workers for about 20 minutes while they committed the crime.
Investigators initially said the crime happened just after midnight Tuesday morning when "two masked men entered the Domino's Pizza at 13125- A Tamiami Trail."
Managers with the local establishment refused to comment on the crime Tuesday, although it was open for business.
The suspects are described as men in their late teens to early 20s who were black with light-to-medium builds standing between 5-foot-8 inches and 6-feet tall.
One of the suspects "has a prominent tattoo on his right hand," police said.
In the released photos and video, it appears one of the men is wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt along with a blue backpack and black pants. The second suspect wore black shorts, a black-and-white Puma jacket and a type of flip-flop.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Keller at (941) 42907322 or email intel@northportpd.com.
